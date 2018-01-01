Exscientia ADR (NASDAQ:EXAI) Share Price

EXAI
Company Profile
Exscientia PLC is an artificial intelligence-driven pharma tech company committed to discovering, designing, and developing drugs. Its patient-first AI process is comprised of Precision Target, Precision Design, Precision Experiment, and Precision Medicine. Its revenue is generated from Service fees related to drug discovery collaboration agreements it is utilizing its proprietary technology to develop novel Intellectual Property (IP); and Licensing fees related to drug discovery agreements.
