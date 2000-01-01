Exsitec Holding AB Ordinary Shares (OMX:EXS)

European company
Market Info - EXS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EXS

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:EXS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0014035762

Company Profile

Exsitec Holding AB is a specialist in digitizing the operations of small and medium-sized companies with the help of business systems, decision support and tailored business applications. The company is a reseller of software in areas such as business systems, decision support, electronic invoice management and CRM / customer management and delivers based on these complete solutions that work together with the customer's other IT systems. Exsitec is also a reseller for about ten external software vendors and when customers choose a particular software, it receives a portion of revenues.

