Company Profile

Exsitec Holding AB is a specialist in digitizing the operations of small and medium-sized companies with the help of business systems, decision support and tailored business applications. The company is a reseller of software in areas such as business systems, decision support, electronic invoice management and CRM / customer management and delivers based on these complete solutions that work together with the customer's other IT systems. Exsitec is also a reseller for about ten external software vendors and when customers choose a particular software, it receives a portion of revenues.