Company Profile

Extra Space Storage owns, operates, and manages more than 1,800 self-storage properties in 38 states, with over 100 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, the majority are wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee. The company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT.Extra Space Storage Inc is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops professionally managed self-storage facilities.