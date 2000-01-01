Company Profile

Extra Space Storage owns, operates, and manages just under 1,500 self-storage properties in 38 states, with over 100 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, 836 are wholly owned, 180 are owned in joint-venture partnerships, and 447 are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee. The company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT.Extra Space Storage Inc is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops professionally managed self-storage facilities.