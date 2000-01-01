Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Ordinary Shares - New (NASDAQ:XOG)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XOG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XOG
- Market Cap$1.203bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:XOG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS30227M3034
Company Profile
Extraction Oil & Gas Inc is an energy company. It focuses mainly on the exploration and production of oil & gas from its reserves in the Rocky Mountains. The company primarily operates in the Greater Wattenberg Field of Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin. It operates in a single segment, which is Extraction. The company generates the majority of its revenue from oil sales. Geographically, it operates in the United States.Extraction Oil & Gas Inc is an energy company. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas from its reserves in the Rocky Mountains in the Greater Wattenberg Field of Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin.