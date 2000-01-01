Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc is an energy company. It focuses mainly on the exploration and production of oil & gas from its reserves in the Rocky Mountains. The company primarily operates in the Greater Wattenberg Field of Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin. It operates in a single segment, which is Extraction. The company generates the majority of its revenue from oil sales. Geographically, it operates in the United States.