Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XOG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XOG
- Market Cap$284.190m
- SymbolNASDAQ:XOG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS30227M1053
Company Profile
Extraction Oil & Gas Inc is an energy company. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas from its reserves in the Rocky Mountains in the Greater Wattenberg Field of Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin.