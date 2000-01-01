Extreme Networks Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EXTR)

North American company
  • Market Cap$1.134bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EXTR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS30226D1063

Company Profile

Extreme Networks provides software-driven networking services for enterprise customers. Its products include wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and software for network management, policy, analytics, and access controls. It offers high-density Wi-Fi, centralized management, cloud-based network management, and application analytics capabilities. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.Extreme Networks Inc is a manufacturer of communication equipment. It designs, develops and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security and access controls.

