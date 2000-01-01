Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Market Info - EXTR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EXTR
- Market Cap$321.010m
- SymbolNASDAQ:EXTR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS30226D1063
Company Profile
Extreme Networks provides software-driven networking services for enterprise customers. Its products include wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and software for network management, policy, analytics, and access controls. It offers high-density Wi-Fi, centralized management, cloud-based network management, and application analytics capabilities. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.Extreme Networks Inc is a manufacturer of communication equipment. It designs, develops and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security and access controls.