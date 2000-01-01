Company Profile

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 22.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (including 3.8 billion for equity companies), 65% of which are liquids. The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.7 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals. It operates its business divisions in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, North and sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia-Pacific.Exxon Mobil Corp is an integrated oil and gas company. It is engaged in exploration for, and production of, crude oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in manufacturing, transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products.