Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EYEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EYEN

  • Market Cap$56.600m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EYEN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS30234E1047

Company Profile

Eyenovia Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products utilizing patented piezo-print technology to deliver micro-therapeutics topically to the eye.

Latest EYEN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .