EZGO Technologies Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EZGO)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EZGO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EZGO

  • Market Cap$191.970m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EZGO
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRecreational Vehicles
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG5279F1027

Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd is engaged in the sale of e-bicycles and battery and e-bicycle rentals, complemented by sale of battery packs, battery cell trading and charging pile business. Its product categories include e-bicycle, e-motorcycle and e-moped and urban style e-tricycle.

Latest EZGO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .