Company Profile

Ezion Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of development, ownership and chartering of strategic offshore assets to support the offshore energy markets. The business is spread across Singapore, The Middle East, India, Rest of Asia and Europe. The group has three reportable segments - Liftboats, Jack-up rigs, Offshore Support Logistics Services and others. Maximum revenue is generated by the Lifeboats segment.Ezion Holdings Ltd is engaged in owning, chartering & managing rigs & vessels involved in the production & maintenance, and exploration & development phase of the oil & gas industry. It also invests in renewable energy & other oil & gas related industry.