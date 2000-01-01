Ezion Holdings Ltd (SGX:5ME)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5ME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5ME
- Market CapSGD160.300m
- SymbolSGX:5ME
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1W38939029
Company Profile
Ezion Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of development, ownership and chartering of strategic offshore assets to support the offshore energy markets. The business is spread across Singapore, The Middle East, India, Rest of Asia and Europe. The group has three reportable segments - Liftboats, Jack-up rigs, Offshore Support Logistics Services and others. Maximum revenue is generated by the Lifeboats segment.Ezion Holdings Ltd is engaged in owning, chartering & managing rigs & vessels involved in the production & maintenance, and exploration & development phase of the oil & gas industry. It also invests in renewable energy & other oil & gas related industry.