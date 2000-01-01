Company Profile

Ezra Holdings Ltd is an offshore contractor and provider of integrated offshore solutions to the global Oil and Gas industry. The business divisions of the company are Offshore Support (EMAS), Production Services and Marine Services (TRIYARDS) and EMAS Energy. The EMAS division includes offshore support services, accommodation, construction, and production services to customers in the oil and gas industry. The TRIYARDS division provides integrated engineering, ship construction, and fabrication services. The EMAS Energy division serves energy lifecycle by providing integrated onshore and offshore well intervention, drilling services, modern equipment and the support of advanced marine vessels.