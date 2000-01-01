F N B Corp (NYSE:FNB)

North American company
Market Info - FNB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FNB

  • Market Cap$2.238bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FNB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3025201019

Company Profile

F N B Corp is a bank holding and diversified financial-services company that operates in various geographical regions which are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and the Piedmont Triad. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network. Its largest affiliate is the First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its reportable segments are community banking; wealth management; insurance; and consumer finance. A majority FNB's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while most of its revenue is net interest income.F N B Corp provides a range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network.

