Company Profile

F N B Corp is a bank holding and diversified financial-services company that operates in various geographical regions which are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and the Piedmont Triad. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network. Its largest affiliate is the First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its reportable segments are community banking; wealth management; insurance; and consumer finance. A majority FNB's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while most of its revenue is net interest income.F N B Corp provides a range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network.