- Market Cap$20.890m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FSTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS30315R1077
F-star Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the company's goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than immuno-oncology treatments.