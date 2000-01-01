F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FXLV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FXLV
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:FXLV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINUS30322L1017
Company Profile
F45 Training Holdings Inc is a fitness franchisors in the United States. It is focused on creating a fitness training and lifestyle brand. The group offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven.