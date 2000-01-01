F5 Finishes Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FLRZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FLRZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FLRZ
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FLRZ
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS30191C1099
Company Profile
F5 Finishes Inc is a provider of commercial flooring solutions. It is engaged in sales, installation and maintenance services for existing and new commercial buildings. The company provides carpet, ceramic, concrete, cork, rubber, sports surfaces, stone, vinyl, and wood. It also offers services such as the application of epoxy and industrial coatings, concrete polishing, flooring restoration, installation of building entry mat systems, installation of raised access flooring.