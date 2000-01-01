F8 Enterprises (Holdings) Group Ltd A (SEHK:8347)
- Market CapHKD156.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8347
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- ISINKYG3675A1085
F8 Enterprises (Holdings) Group Ltd is engaged in the sale and transportation of diesel oil and related products in Hong Kong. It also supplies marine diesel oil used for construction vessels and lubricant oil used for construction machinery and vehicles.