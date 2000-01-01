Company Profile

Fabasoft AG is a software manufacturer and provider of cloud services for the digital control of documents as well as electronic document, process and record management. The software does ensure the consistent capture, organization, secure storage, and context-sensitive findings of all digital business documents. The company earns revenue from sales of software and services. Its business is classified under geographical segment that includes Austria, Germany, Switzerland, and Other Countries. The Austria region generates maximum revenue for the company.