Fabchem China Ltd (SGX:BFT)
- Market CapSGD6.600m
- SymbolSGX:BFT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- ISINSG1BH7000002
Company Profile
Fabchem China Ltd is a manufacturer of initiation systems and the boosters and detonating cords producer within a supply regulated the industry in China. Its products are used in the mining, energy exploration and infrastructure construction industries.