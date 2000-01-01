Fabege AB (OMX:FABG)
Company Profile
Fabege AB is a general real estate company that focuses on city district development and commercial properties. Fabege works to develop modern offices, housing, and a broad range of services with strategic partners. The company reports two core segments, including management and refining. The vast majority of revenue is generated by its management segment, which engages in the rental of investment properties. The company's refining segment is focused on property development. Fabege generates all of its revenue in Sweden.Fabege AB is a general real estate company. It is focused on property development and the management of company-owned office premises in the Stockholm region.