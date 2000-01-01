Company Profile

Fabege AB is a general real estate company that focuses on city district development and commercial properties. Fabege works to develop modern offices, housing, and a broad range of services with strategic partners. The company reports two core segments, including management and refining. The vast majority of revenue is generated by its management segment, which engages in the rental of investment properties. The company's refining segment is focused on property development. Fabege generates all of its revenue in Sweden.