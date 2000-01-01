Fabled Silver Gold Corp (TSX:FCO)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FCO

  • Market CapCAD10.500m
  • SymbolTSX:FCO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA30317M1068

Company Profile

Fabled Silver Gold Corp is engaged in the exploration, acquisition, and operation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. The project portfolio includes Santa Maria Project.Flying Monkey Capital Corp is a capital pool company.

Latest FCO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .