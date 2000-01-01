Fabled Silver Gold Corp (TSX:FCO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FCO
- Market CapCAD10.500m
- SymbolTSX:FCO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA30317M1068
Company Profile
Fabled Silver Gold Corp is engaged in the exploration, acquisition, and operation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. The project portfolio includes Santa Maria Project.Flying Monkey Capital Corp is a capital pool company.