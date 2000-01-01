Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FN

  • Market Cap$2.381bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3323L1005

Company Profile

Fabrinet is engaged in providing outsourced manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. It offers a wide range of optical and electro-mechanical manufacturing capabilities across the whole producing process.

Latest FN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .