Company Profile

FACC AG is an Austria-based company engaged in the aerospace industry. It develops, produces, and services aircraft components and systems. The business of the FACC is operated through three segments: Aerostructures, Engines & Nacelles, and Cabin Interiors. It also provides engineering, maintenance, and customer services. The geographical area of operation is Austria, USA, Canada, Germany and other countries of which Austria accounts for the majority of revenue.