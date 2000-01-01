FACC AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:1FC)
- Market Cap€413.940m
- SymbolXETRA:1FC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- ISINAT00000FACC2
FACC AG is an Austria-based company engaged in the aerospace industry. It develops, produces, and services aircraft components and systems. The business of the FACC is operated through three segments: Aerostructures, Engines & Nacelles, and Cabin Interiors. It also provides engineering, maintenance, and customer services. The geographical area of operation is Austria, USA, Canada, Germany and other countries of which Austria accounts for the majority of revenue.FACC AG is a Austria-based company. It manufactures composite components and systems for civil aircraft and helicopters. Its business segments are Aerostructures, Engines & Nacelles and Interiors.