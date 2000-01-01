Facebook Inc A (XETRA:FB2A)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FB2A

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FB2A

  • Market Cap€517.900bn
  • SymbolXETRA:FB2A
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS30303M1027

Company Profile

Facebook Inc is the world’s largest online social network. Its products are Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its products enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers.

Latest FB2A news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .