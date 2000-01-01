Facedrive Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:FD)

North American company
Market Info - FD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FD

  • Market CapCAD268.740m
  • SymbolTSX:FD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA30311W1005

Company Profile

Facedrive Inc, formerly High Mountain Capital Corp is a ridesharing company that operates in the technology sector. Its customers can request rides in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles through the Facedrive App, to offer a transportation network that was first and foremost socially responsible and CO2 emissions neutral.High Mountain Capital Corp is a capital pool company.

