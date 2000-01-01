Facedrive Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:FD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Market Open Price0.00
Previous Close0.00
Volume-
52w Low/High-
Last Trade Price0.00
Bid/Ask Price0.00
Market Cap: CAD268.740m
Symbol: TSX:FD
Industry: Technology
Sector: Software - Application
- Currency
ISIN: CA30311W1005
Facedrive Inc, formerly High Mountain Capital Corp is a ridesharing company that operates in the technology sector. Its customers can request rides in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicles through the Facedrive App, to offer a transportation network that was first and foremost socially responsible and CO2 emissions neutral.High Mountain Capital Corp is a capital pool company.