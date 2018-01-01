Facilities by ADF (LSE:ADF) Share Price

Company Profile

Facilities by ADF PLC is a provider of premium serviced production facilities to the UK film and High-end Television industry. It hires out its facilities to productions throughout the UK and Europe, providing its services to some of the world's largest traditional and on-demand content production companies. Its business has grown to a business servicing production with its fleet of over 500 trailers and vehicles and providing its services to the global production companies including Netflix, Sky, BBC, ITV, Disney, HBO, and Apple amongst others. Its main country of operation is the UK.