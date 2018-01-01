Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Facilities by ADF (LSE:ADF) Share Price

ADF

Facilities by ADF

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Recreational Vehicles

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XLON

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Regulatory news

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Facilities by ADF PLC is a provider of premium serviced production facilities to the UK film and High-end Television industry. It hires out its facilities to productions throughout the UK and Europe, providing its services to some of the world's largest traditional and on-demand content production companies. Its business has grown to a business servicing production with its fleet of over 500 trailers and vehicles and providing its services to the global production companies including Netflix, Sky, BBC, ITV, Disney, HBO, and Apple amongst others. Its main country of operation is the UK.

LSE:ADF

GB00BNZGNM64

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest ADF News

Go to All News >
5 January

Film production specialist Facilities by ADF shares up after AIM float

From Alliance News

ADF Regulatory News

Go to All Regulatory News >
5 January

Holding(s) in Company

From Regulatory News
5 January

Holding(s) in Company

From Regulatory News