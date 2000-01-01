Factor Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:FTT)
Market Info - FTT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FTT
- Market CapAUD2.610m
- SymbolASX:FTT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FTT2
Company Profile
Factor Therapeutics Ltd is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in development and commercialisation of wound care therapeutics. Its product VF-001 is developed to treat venous leg ulcers.