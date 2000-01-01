Company Profile

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from 220 suppliers, 115 news sources, and 85 exchanges into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 83% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software.FactSet Research Systems Inc is a financial and economic data and analytics service provider. It aggregates content from hundreds of databases, reformats it, and then furnishes the data to research analysts, and other financial professionals.