Company Info - FICO

  • Market Cap$13.973bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FICO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3032501047

Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp is a provider of business performance management solutions that allow corporations to automate and improve key decisions. The firm operates in three segments: Applications, which includes preconfigured software for marketing, account origination, and collections; Scores, which consists of business-to-business scoring solutions, including the FICO score; and Decision management software, composed of analytic and decision management software tools. The company derives revenue from software license agreements and transaction-based fees. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries.Fair Isaac Corp is a provider of analytic, software and data management products and services that enables businesses to automate, improve and connect decisions. It operates in three segments: applications, scores, and tools.

