- Market Cap$353.720m
- SymbolTSE:FAH.U
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINCA3037671078
Company Profile
Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses.