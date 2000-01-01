Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Cum Pfd Shs Series -I- (TSE:FFH.PR.I)

North American company
Market Info - FFH.PR.I

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FFH.PR.I

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:FFH.PR.I
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3039018476

Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is a life insurance company. The firm offers reinsurance and property and casualty insurance in Canada, the United States, and other international markets. It also engages in the restaurant's businesses.

