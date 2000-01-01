Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Shs Subord.Vtg (TSE:FFH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FFH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FFH
- Market CapCAD11.024bn
- SymbolTSE:FFH
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINCA3039011026
Company Profile
Fairfax Financial offers reinsurance and property and casualty insurance in Canada, the United States, and other international markets. About 25% of premiums come from reinsurance activities, and almost 30% of premiums are generated from outside Canada and the U.S. The company also has some noninsurance operations such as restaurants. Fairfax has been led by Prem Watsa, its chairman and CEO, since its formation in 1985.Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is a life insurance company. The firm offers reinsurance and property and casualty insurance in Canada, the United States, and other international markets. It also engages in the restaurant's businesses.