Company Profile

Fairfax Financial offers reinsurance and property and casualty insurance in Canada, the United States, and other international markets. About 25% of premiums come from reinsurance activities, and almost 30% of premiums are generated from outside Canada and the U.S. The company also has some noninsurance operations such as restaurants. Fairfax has been led by Prem Watsa, its chairman and CEO, since its formation in 1985.