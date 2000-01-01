Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U)
- Market Cap$2.076bn
- SymbolTSE:FIH.U
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA3038971022
Company Profile
Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing, either directly or indirectly, in equity securities and debt instruments in India.