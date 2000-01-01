Company Profile

Fairwood Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong based investment holding company. It is engaged in the operation of fast food restaurants and property investments. The group manages its operations by two divisions, based on the geographic location, namely Hong Kong restaurants and Mainland China restaurants. It derives a majority of the revenue from operating restaurants in Hong Kong. Its eateries portfolio comprises crispy fried snacks, chicken wings, chicken curry with white rice, spaghetti, salads and desserts, among other items.Fairwood Holdings Ltd is a fast food chains operator. Apart from Fairwood fast food restaurants, its brand of restaurants comprises of Kenting Tea House, The Leaf Restaurant, Buddies Cafe and ASAP. It is also engaged in property investments.