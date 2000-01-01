Company Profile

Falck Renewables SpA is among the pure players in Europe in the renewable energies sector. Its activities include the development, financing, construction and operational management of renewable energy plants. The company operates through segments, such as Biomass and Photovoltaic, Wind and Services. It generates its revenue from the Biomass & Photovoltaic segment. The production of electricity through photovoltaic panels takes place without the emission of any polluting substances, without recourse to combustible fossil fuels, and in the total absence of noise pollution.Falck Renewables SpA is engaged in the production of energy through renewable sources. The Company develops, designs, constructs and manages energy production plants. Its business sectors are WtE, biomass, photovoltaic, Wind and Services.