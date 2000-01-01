Falcon Gold Corp (TSX:FG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - FG

  • Market CapCAD2.070m
  • SymbolTSX:FG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3060442074

Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp is engaged in acquiring, exploring and advancing quality mining projects in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada Cobalt and Gold Project in N.W. Ontario, the Esperanza Gold, Silver and Copper Concessions and Burton gold.

