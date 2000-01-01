Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LSE:FOG)
Company Info - FOG
- Market Cap£110.880m
- SymbolLSE:FOG
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA3060711015
Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets.