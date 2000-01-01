Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is a Canadian oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The company is primarily engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its properties are Beetaloo Basin, Australia, Karoo Basin, South Africa and Mako Trough, Hungary.