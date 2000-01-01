Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (TSX:FO)

North American company
Market Info - FO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FO

  • Market CapCAD103.090m
  • SymbolTSX:FO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3060711015

Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is a Canadian oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets. The company is primarily engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its properties are Beetaloo Basin, Australia, Karoo Basin, South Africa and Mako Trough, Hungary.Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets.

