Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd (ASX:FZO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FZO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FZO
- Market CapAUD35.110m
- SymbolASX:FZO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FZO0
Company Profile
Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd is engaged in developing a universal cyber safety and parental control platform. Its platform enables to manage parental control functions in single cloud based application.