Fancamp Exploration Ltd (TSX:FNC)
North American company
- Market CapCAD6.330m
- SymbolTSX:FNC
- IndustryBasic Material
- Currency
- ISINCA30710P1027
Fancamp Exploration Ltd is a Canadian based exploration stage company. The business activity of the group is operated through one reportable operating segment which is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It owns interests in various mineral properties located in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick, Canada. It primarily explores for minerals such as gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, and iron.