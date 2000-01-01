Fandango Holdings (LSE:FHP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FHP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FHP
- Market Cap£0.600m
- SymbolLSE:FHP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF2P0G38
Company Profile
Fandango Holdings PLC is an investment company focused on identifying and acquiring attractive assets. The company will be seeking to invest in businesses in the industrial, including the energy sector, and service sectors.