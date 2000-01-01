Fang Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:SFUN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SFUN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SFUN
- Market Cap$184.860m
- SymbolNYSE:SFUN
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS30711Y2019
Company Profile
Fang Holdings Ltd is a provider of online real estate business services. Through its website, the company sells new and second homes and provides financial services to real estate customers.