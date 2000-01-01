Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd (SEHK:1777)

APAC company
Market Info - 1777

Company Info - 1777

  • Market CapHKD7.842bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1777
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • ISINKYG3311L1041

Company Profile

Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd develops and sells commercial and residential properties in the PRC. It is also engaged in property investment, property agency services, property operation services and hotel operations.

