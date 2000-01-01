Far East Orchard Ltd (SGX:O10)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - O10

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - O10

  • Market CapSGD420.830m
  • SymbolSGX:O10
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2P56002559

Company Profile

Far East Orchard Ltd is a property development and investment company. It has structured its operations into two business segments - Hospitality and Property. The group operates its Hospitality business across three segments which include management services, operations, and property ownership. The group manages its Property business across two segments - property development and investment. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Hospitality business. The group's business segments operate in five main geographical areas: Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and other countries. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from Australia.Far East Orchard Ltd is a property development and investment company. It has structured its operations into two business segments - Hospitality and Property.

Latest O10 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .