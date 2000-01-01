Company Profile

Far East Orchard Ltd is a property development and investment company. It has structured its operations into two business segments - Hospitality and Property. The group operates its Hospitality business across three segments which include management services, operations, and property ownership. The group manages its Property business across two segments - property development and investment. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Hospitality business. The group's business segments operate in five main geographical areas: Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and other countries. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from Australia.Far East Orchard Ltd is a property development and investment company. It has structured its operations into two business segments - Hospitality and Property.