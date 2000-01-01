FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FAR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FAR

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:FAR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FAR6

Company Profile

FAR Ltd is an independent oil and gas explorer with interests in Australia and Africa. Its projects include Africa, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, and Australia. The company in West Africa has a portfolio of exploration permits, including offshore Senegal, which consists of FAN-1 and SNE-1 exploration wells.FAR Ltd is an independent oil and gas explorer with interests in Australia and Africa. The company's projects include Africa, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya and Australia.

Latest FAR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .