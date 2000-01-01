FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FAR
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FAR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FAR6
Company Profile
FAR Ltd is an independent oil and gas explorer with interests in Australia and Africa. Its projects include Africa, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, and Australia. The company in West Africa has a portfolio of exploration permits, including offshore Senegal, which consists of FAN-1 and SNE-1 exploration wells.FAR Ltd is an independent oil and gas explorer with interests in Australia and Africa. The company's projects include Africa, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya and Australia.