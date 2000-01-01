Company Profile

FAR Ltd is an independent oil and gas explorer with interests in Australia and Africa. Its projects include Africa, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, and Australia. The company in West Africa has a portfolio of exploration permits, including offshore Senegal, which consists of FAN-1 and SNE-1 exploration wells.FAR Ltd is an independent oil and gas explorer with interests in Australia and Africa. The company's projects include Africa, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya and Australia.