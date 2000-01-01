Company Profile

Flamingo Al Ltd is an enterprise technology Software-as-a-Service company. It has developed a Cognitive Virtual Assistant (Flamingo Platform) which uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to guide online customers of financial services companies. The company operates in a single reporting segment. It provides a suite of AI-powered Virtual Customer Assistants helping businesses to improve customer experiences, increase online sales conversion rates and reduce service costs.Flamingo Al Ltd is an enterprise technology Software-as-a-Service company in the fields of Machine Learning and Conversational Commerce. It provides a suite of AI powered Virtual Customer Assistants. It offers products under ROSIE and MAGGIE name.