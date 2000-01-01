Company Profile

Farm Pride Foods Ltd is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. The company is engaged in the production, processing, manufacturing, and sale of egg and egg products. It grades, packs, processes, supplies and markets shell eggs and process egg products within Australia, and exporting to Asia. Egg varieties including freshly laid cage eggs, barn-laid eggs, and free-range egg varieties. The company serves airline, hotel and restaurant industries.Farm Pride Foods Ltd is engaged in the production, processing, manufacturing and sale of egg and egg products. It's products include whole egg, egg white, egg yolk, scrambled egg, omelettes, crepes, fried eggs, peeled boiled eggs and cartons.