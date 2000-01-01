Farmae SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:FAR)
Market Open Price0.00
Previous Close0.00
Volume-
52w Low/High-
Last Trade Price0.00
Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FAR
Market Cap€46.100m
SymbolMTA:FAR
IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
ISINIT0005378333
Company Profile
Farmae SpA is an online retailer of Heath and wellness products in Italy. The product categories of the company include over-the-counter drugs; orthopedics and aids; homeopathic products; para pharmaceuticals; medical devices; products for children; herbal; diet products and pet products among others.