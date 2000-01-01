Farmaforce Ltd (ASX:FFC)
Market Cap: AUD13.420m
Symbol: ASX:FFC
Industry: Healthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
ISIN: AU000000FFC7
Farmaforce Ltd is a contract sales organization catering to the Australian Pharmaceutical Industry. It provides clients with sales force solutions from the provision of supported or syndicated sales teams.